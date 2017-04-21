modernghana logo

EXCLUSIVE : Medeama sack goalkeeper Joseph Halm for misconduct

- ghanasoccernet.com
9 minutes ago | Sports News

GHANAsoccernet. com can exclusively report that Medeama have terminated the contract of goalkeeper Joseph Halm.           

The Mauve and Yellows have sacked the glovesman for misconduct.

Halm, who rejoined the side from Great Olympics, has been told to look elsewhere due to insubordination.

He signed a two-year deal but he has struggled to cement a starting place at the club

GHANAsoccernet can reveal that the shot -stopper misconducted himself during a camping session, leading to the decision to dispense with his services.

The situation leaves the club with two goalkeepers - Eric  Ofori Antwi and Yaw Ansah Fuforo

The 2016 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners travel to Takoradi to face second-tier Fijai United on Sunday before traveling to Obuasi to face Ashantigold in a Ghana Premier League fixture next Wednesday.

