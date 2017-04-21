TOP STORIES
Man United fans loved Anderlecht's Frank Acheampong failing to outpace Eric Bailly in their Europa League win
Marcus Rashford stole the headlines on Thursday night as Manchester United beat Anderlecht in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
But Red Devils fans reserved special praise for Eric Bailly after he stunned many of them in one particular passage of play.
Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong, who is a speedy character, found himself chasing down a loose ball in the dying embers of the game.
With the scores tied and the match heading to extra time, a goal would have definitely seen the Belgian outfit through, as Acheampong kick-started an attack.
However Bailly was also acutely aware of what was at stake and hit fifth gear as he chased down his rival with electric pace.
Reaching the loose ball moments before Acheampong got there, the 23-year-old calmly played it back to his keeper Sergio Romero.
And that was that, the danger had been removed.
Most neutral fans would have likely overlooked the passage of play, given that very little happened due to the quality of Bailly's defending.
However many Man United supporters picked up on it and took to social media to reveal their amazement at the speed of the Ivory Coast international.
