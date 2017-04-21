Accra, April 21, GNA - Mr Jacob Wemegah, President of Fijai Real United, Friday said, his side is ready to face two-time FA cup Champions, Medeama SC on Sund...
We are prepared to meet Medeama boot for boot - Wemegah
Accra, April 21, GNA - Mr Jacob Wemegah, President of Fijai Real United, Friday said, his side is ready to face two-time FA cup Champions, Medeama SC on Sunday at the Sekondi sports stadium.
Speaking to the media, Mr Wemegah said he respects the Takwa based champions but believes his side can overcome them because of the quality players in his team.
'Medeama SC is a good team but that notwithstanding, football is football and our skillful and quality players can match them boot for boot and progress to the next stage', he added.
'Morale in camp has been good, we are working so hard to get the best squad to ensure victory. We are putting finishing touches to our strategies and tactics for the match against Medeama.'
He assured the fans of good football from his side and urged football loving fans to come and witness 'football that is worth their money'.
Meanwhile, Mr Patrick Akoto, Head of communications of Medeama said they will not take the game against Fijai lightly just because they play in the first division.
'We are not underrating Fijai Real United because they are in first division. They can really upset us if we are not careful. We will put up our best', he said.
GNA
By Angela Ayimbire, GNA
