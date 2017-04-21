Kwesi Appiah vows to make the Black Stars GREAT again

New Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has thanked Ghanaians for the confidence reposed in him and promised to help make the Black Stars great once more.
Appiah,56, was given a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday ahead of his unveiling as head coach of the Black Stars next week.
Speaking to the media at the Airport, the former Al Khartoum coach said,' "I really appreciate everyone who came to welcome me, you spent your time and money to come here, I really appreciate that," he said
"I always believe the voice of the people is the voice of God and will take this opportunity to thank the president of the nation, the GFA and every Ghanaian for giving me the second chance to coach the national team.'
"I will do the best that I can but I can never do it without your help, I will need the prayers and support of every Ghanaian to make our Black Stars great again.
Appiah was handed a two-year deal by the Ghana FA earlier this month as a replacement for Israeli coach, Avram Grant who departed the role following the expiration of his contract.
