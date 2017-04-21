modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kwesi Appiah receives rousing welcome from Ghanaian football fans

MyJoyOnline
46 minutes ago | Sports News

New Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah arrived in Ghana on Friday afternoon to a rousing welcome ahead of his unveiling next week.

Among the hundreds of jubilant supporters who were at the airport to welcome him were Ibrahim Saani Daara, GFA spokesperson, local coaches and football administrators.

Speaking to the media at the at the Kotoka International Airport, the 56- year old said he was pleasantly surprised at the numbers that besieged the airport to welcome him.

"I really appreciate everyone who came to welcome me, you spent your time and money to come here, i really appreciate that," he said

"I always believe the voice of the people is the voice of God and will take this opportunity to thank the president of the nation, the GFA and every Ghanaian for giving me the second chance to coach the national team.

"I will do the best that i can but i can never do it without your help, i will need the prayers and support of every Ghanaian to make our Black Stars great again.

Arrival of the Headcoach of the senior national team the Blackstars of Ghana Coach Kwasi Appiah @izayofori @SaddickAdams @Dela_fishbone pic.twitter.com/M7peRrbaJZ — SUMMER (@Donsama17) April 21, 2017

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Accra devastated by floods again [Video]

6 hours ago

Kumasi Residents Welcome New Mall 

6 hours ago

Anti-galamsey success 'just the beginning' – Ken Ashigbey

7 hours ago

We’ll not allow Galamsey to destroy our nation – Nana Addo

8 hours ago

Galamsey Kingpins Must Be Severely Punished

18 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1The fool doth think he is wise, but the wise man knows himself to be a fool.

By: William Shakespeare quot-img-1
body-container-line