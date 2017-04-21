Kwesi Appiah arrives in Ghana to a rousing welcome, set to be unveiled as new Ghana coach next week

Re-appointed Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has arrived in the West African nation to a rousing welcome.
The 56-year-old was met on arrival by officials of the Ghana Football Association, hoards of journalists and supporter groups.
The Kotoko legend has agreed a two-year deal to replace Avram Grant as new boss.
The gaffer is expected to be unveiled next week in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.
It is a second stint in charge for Appiah, who led the Black Stars from 2012 until 2014.
Since leaving the Black Stars following a poor World Cup campaign, he has been coaching Sudanese side Al Khartoum.
The Black Stars failed to get out of the group at the World Cup in Brazil and were also beset by off-field problems with players being expelled from the team and a row over pay.
Ghana's first qualifier for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is in June when they host Ethiopia, the other teams in Group F are Sierra Leone and Kenya with only the pool winners guaranteed a place in Cameroon.
Appiah will also be trying to reach his second consecutive World Cup finals in Russia in 2018.
Ghana currently have just a single point from their two games so far in World Cup qualifiers leaving them five points behind Group E leaders Egypt.
Uganda and Congo-Brazzaville are the other two teams in the group.
