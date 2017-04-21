modernghana logo

Breaking News: Inter Allies suspend coach Prince Owusu for misconduct

- ghanasoccernet.com
1 hour ago | Sports News

Ghanaian side Inter Allies have banned coach Prince Owusu for a match for insubordination, the club has announced.

The former Medeama trainer has been asked to step aside for their next official game after he verbally abused some management members last week.

Assistant coach Wilson Asare has been directed to take charge of the side's FA Cup clash against Liberty Professionals at the El-Wak stadium on Sunday.

The club say the former Khartoum Watani assistant coach has groveled over the incident.

But the club will take a definite decision on the long-term future of the coach in the coming days.

