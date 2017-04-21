In-form Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei is seeking to revive his international career under returning coach Kwesi Appiah. The chorus is growin
Simba FC star Daniel Agyei seeks Black Stars revival under new coach Kwesi Appiah
In-form Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei is seeking to revive his international career under returning coach Kwesi Appiah.
The chorus is growing loud for the return of the 27-year-old, who has been the mainstay of the Tanzanian giants since joining.
The former Ghana under-20 star has been on cloud nine for the Street Boys, putting startling displays in post.
Agyei has not earned a call-up into the Black Stars for a while after playing an influential role for the country's Under-20 team to clinch gold at the 2009 African Youth Championship.
He was a member of the Black Stars silver-winning medal squad at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola but has largely not been a look-in despite his fine displays.
But the former Medeama and Liberty Professionals ace hopes to get a chance under the re-appointed coach.
"It's always an honour to play for the national team. I am also hopeful that I can get the chance to stake a claim in the team," he said
"Coach Appiah is a good coach and we are praying for him to succeed. His return represent a fresh opportunity for all players.
"We just have to do our best at our club level and leave the rest to him.
"So far, it's been great here in Tanzania and for many who have been monitoring my performance, won't be surprised.
He added: It's one chance at a time. I have been with the national team before and so having the opportunity to return won't be difficult for me."
Agyei was seen as the naturally successor to retired Richard Kingson as several of his Under-20 teammates graduated into the Black Stars.
Andre Ayew, Jonathan Mensah, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu are now regular Black Stars players.
He has earned three caps for the national team.
