Veteran goalkeeper Fatau Dauda set to return to Eyimba squad after serving ban
Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is expected to return to action for Enyimba FC against Remo Stars after serving a suspension.
Dauda, 32, is expected to take his place in the team ahead of the clash against Remo Stars in the Nigerian Professional Football League on Sunday.
The veteran Ghana shot-stopper was handed a one-match ban for an 'aggression' towards a ball-boy in their 2-1 defeat to Katsina United last week.
The ex-Orlando Pirates glovesman has been the preferred choice since joining from Ghanaian side Ashantigold.
