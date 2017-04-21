modernghana logo

Veteran goalkeeper Fatau Dauda set to return to Eyimba squad after serving ban

ghanasoccernet.com
36 minutes ago | Sports News


Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is expected to return to action for Enyimba FC against Remo Stars after serving a suspension.

Dauda, 32, is expected to take his place in the team ahead of the clash against Remo Stars in the Nigerian Professional Football League on Sunday.

The veteran Ghana shot-stopper was handed a one-match ban for an 'aggression' towards a ball-boy in their 2-1 defeat to Katsina United last week.

Dauda was handed a one-match ban after allegedly assaulting a ball boy in his side's League game against Katsina United.

The ex-Orlando Pirates glovesman has been the preferred choice since joining from Ghanaian side Ashantigold.

