Thomas Partey's Atlético drawn against rivals Real Madrid in Champions League semis
Thomas Partey's AtlÃ©tico will face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League after a draw made on Friday.
Real will host the first leg on May 2 at the Santiago Bernabeu with the return fixture fixed for May 10.
Real Madrid beat Atletico in the final in 2014 and 2016 but playing the second leg away could favour their bitter rivals.
Partey was an unused subsitute as the Spanish giants drew 1-1 at Leicester City to advance to the last four on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
The Ghana international, who has enjoyed a fabolous run with AtlÃ©tico this season, is expected to play some part in the decisive clash.
