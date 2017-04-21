modernghana logo

Bechem United set up vigilante group to deal to neutralize hooligans at home

5 minutes ago | Sports News

Bechem United have established a vigilante group to deal with hooligans at their home ground. 

Club president Kingsley Owusu Achau says the group has been tasked to help the police to arrest and prosecute trouble makers during the home and away matches of the club.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Sports in an interview at Bechem during an awards night that the management was poised to ensure sanity prevailed in the club and at its matches.

The awards night, organised by the club, saw personalities in academia and football administrators being honoured for their contribution towards the development of football and sports in general in the country.

Among those honoured include Coach Oti Akenten, the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Coach Stephen Opoku Nti and Mr Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Chairman of the club.

Achau praised the players for their performance so far in the league and assured them that management would continue to motivate them to aspire higher.

