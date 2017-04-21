Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben major doubt for Hearts' clash against Partick Thistle with a groin injury

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben is a major doubt for Hearts' clash against Partick Thistle next weekend with a groin injury.
Buaben, 28, suffered the setback in Friday's 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock and Rugby Park.
The Ghanaian was forced off early in the second half which has put his involvement at the Tynecastle in major doubt.
'It's the area of his groin around his adductor,' coach Ian Cathro told the Evening News.
'It's not a major issue, probably a grade-one situation. We expect him to be training with us at some point next week.
"We just need to go gradually and manage it properly, but we don't consider it a long-term issue.'
Cathro went on to praise Buaben's recent contribution in defence, adding: 'Prince gives different qualities defensively. He's been clear-minded and given some calmness to the team.
"He's helped us with possession and he's defended well. 'We're pleased with his contribution in the last couple of games and we'll look forward to having him available for training with the group next week.'
