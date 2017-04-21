Ghana star Jeffery Schlupp believes Crystal Palace have enough quality to escape relegation

With six games to end the 2016/17 English Premier League season, Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp remains optimistic that his side will avoid the drop by the end of the season.
Palace, 15th on the table with 35 points, seven points away from the relegation zone, are having a tough season but the Ghanaian insists they have enough to escape.
The former Leicester City man played against his former side on Saturday as Palace came back from 2-0 down to secure a point in a 2-2 draw.
Goals from Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke were enough for Sam Allardyce's side as they moved up to 15th in the Premier League table.
Palace are seven points clear with six games to go and Schlupp believes they have enough quality within their squad to avoid the drop.
He told the Croydon Advertiser: "It's definitely another point in the right direction. We were 2-0 down against a good team like Leicester who have had good form recently so for us to come back from 2-0 down to get a point is a positive.
"We feel like we conceded some sloppy goals and we created chances, but it's another point - we'll take the positives out of the game and go again.
"We've got some hard games coming up but I feel like we've got enough to get some results and get some more points on the board."
