modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ghana star Jeffery Schlupp believes Crystal Palace have enough quality to escape relegation

- ghanasoccernet.com
4 minutes ago | Sports News

With six games to end the 2016/17 English Premier League season, Crystal Palace defender Jeffrey Schlupp remains optimistic that his side will avoid the drop by the end of the season.

Palace, 15th on the table with 35 points, seven points away from the relegation zone, are having a tough season but the Ghanaian insists they have enough to escape.

The former Leicester City man played against his former side on Saturday as Palace came back from 2-0 down to secure a point in a 2-2 draw.

Goals from Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke were enough for Sam Allardyce's side as they moved up to 15th in the Premier League table.

Palace are seven points clear with six games to go and Schlupp believes they have enough quality within their squad to avoid the drop.

He told the Croydon Advertiser: "It's definitely another point in the right direction. We were 2-0 down against a good team like Leicester who have had good form recently so for us to come back from 2-0 down to get a point is a positive.

"We feel like we conceded some sloppy goals and we created chances, but it's another point - we'll take the positives out of the game and go again.

"We've got some hard games coming up but I feel like we've got enough to get some results and get some more points on the board."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Accra devastated by floods again [Video]

3 hours ago

Kumasi Residents Welcome New Mall 

3 hours ago

Anti-galamsey success 'just the beginning' – Ken Ashigbey

4 hours ago

We’ll not allow Galamsey to destroy our nation – Nana Addo

5 hours ago

Galamsey Kingpins Must Be Severely Punished

15 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1TO WIN THE RACE OF LOVE YOU REALLY NEED TO WALK WITH SHORT PACES INSTEAD OF RUNNING.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1
body-container-line