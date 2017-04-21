Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed is hoping that the Porcupine Warriors will find their mojo back in time to challenge for the Ghana Premier League...
Former Asante Kotoko striker Dauda Mohammed expects Porcupine Warriors to recover from poor form
Former Asante Kotoko forward Dauda Mohammed is hoping that the Porcupine Warriors will find their mojo back in time to challenge for the Ghana Premier League title.
Mohammed now plays for Belgium side Anderlecht but he is always keeping an eye on what is going on with his former club.
'Well Kotoko is a very big club and I am sure that they will find their feet and return stronger,' Mohammed said
'It's been very difficult in the last few days but that is football, one good result can change the entire situation.'
Kotoko are without a win in their five games and will be hoping for a victory in their game.
