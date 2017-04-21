modernghana logo

Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed pleads for fans' patience

- ghanasoccernet.com
34 minutes ago | Sports News


Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed has urged the club's supporters to be patient with the team.

The Porcupine Warriors have fallen off the radar in a dramatic fashion after slipping to fourth on the league table.

The Kumasi-based side have not recorded a win in their last five games in the top-flight, which led to the sacking of Croatian Zdravko Logarusic.

But the 28-year-old centre-back has urged the club's demanding supporters to remain calm.

''We are currently preparing ahead of our next games and we will make sure to win for our supporters" Awal told Kumasi based Kessben FM

"The standard of the league is very high and all the teams are still on course especially when they're playing with us [ Kotoko]"

"We will bring back smiles on the faces of the fans in our subsequent matches, so they should continue supporting us."

