On-loan Ropapa Mensah scores debut goal for USL side Harrisburg City Islanders in friendly
On-loan Ropapa Mensah scored his first goal for USL side Harrisburg City Islanders in their 1-1 friendly draw with Maryland.
The striker has been battling for game time in the league as he has been overlooked.
So he took Tuesday's friendly serious and managed convince the club about his credentials.
''It is always good to score goals and even better when you play well in the game. The goal added to my self believe and took some pressure off me going forward,'' the Inter Allies owned player told Sports Crusader.
''It has added to my personal confidence and this can only help me as a player. My debut league matche is just around the corner.''
Mensah could get a look on 29 April when City Islanders take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds.
