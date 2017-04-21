Kotoko handed Ernest Sowah injury boost ahead of FA Cup clash against BYF

Kotoko have been handed an injury boost ahead of their FA Cup clash against second-tier BYF after goalkeeper Ernest Sowah recovered from a long injury lay-off.
Sowah is available for selection after making a quicker than expected recovery from the setback.
The former Berekum Chelsea shot-stopper was expected to be out of the first half of the season after he aggravated an ankle injury last month.
But the experienced glovesman has recovered well ahead of schedule and is available for selection in the FA Cup tie against the second-tier side.
'He is now good to play' said Gabriel Ofori Adjei - member of the Medical Team. 'We said in the beginning that, he could have a quick recovery. He has had just that. He's now fully fit. We've assessed him repeatedly and can attest to that.'
It's a massive reprieve for the Ghanaian giants after first-choice goalkeeper Felix Annan suffered a shoulder injury this week.
Kotoko are desperate to return to winning ways after struggling to win a game in their last five outings.
