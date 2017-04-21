Fans of New York Red Bulls still wear jerseys of the Ghanaian who has been ruled out of this season because of a troublesome injury that has restricted his i...
New York Red Bull fans still supporting Gideon Baah despite the Ghanaian being ruled out
Fans of New York Red Bulls still wear jerseys of the Ghanaian who has been ruled out of this season because of a troublesome injury that has restricted his impact since moving to the United States.
The former Asante Kotoko and HJK Helsinki defender now has stints with lower-tier USL after the club made a huge decision on him stay out for the rest of the season.
Baah is expected to join the team back for pre-season and hopefully return to the team fully.
But some fans still wear his jersey with pride and hoping to see him back hale and hearty.
Don't care he's out this season. Still put @gbaah3 on my back today. Keep your chin up! Go Red Bulls! @NewYorkRedBulls @KristaPerregaux pic.twitter.com/MyCWZqDMYa
— Chris Farrell (@farrellwcsu) March 11, 2017
Gideon Baah
