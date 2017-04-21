TOP STORIES
Dreams FC coach Karim Zito in awe with quality of football in Division One
Head coach of Dreams FC Karim Zito delighted with the standard of football exhibited in the ongoing GN Bank Division One League.
The former Asante Kotoko coach believes the future of Ghana football looks bright due to the quality of play in the second-tier division despite its low media puff.
'Some of the clubs in the GN Division One league are full of talents. You have to watch Dreams FC versus Vision FC or Amidaus to confirm what I am telling you . It has been fantastic all season with these players in the division league', Karim Zito told Sports Crusader.
'Most of the licence A coaches are now in the division one and are developing these players that will later take over in the premier league.
'Some management board are also making matters very simple for the coaches , running the club as professional as they can', Zito added.
Dreams are yet to lose a game in Zone 3 of the GN Bank Division One as they occupy 1st spot with 26 points after 10 matches.
