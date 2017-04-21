Former Kotoko great Wilberforce Mfum has urged players who join the club to have confidence and extra strength to be successful in the club's shirt.
The 80-year-old believes players find it difficult to excel at the club due to incessant pressure from their vociferous fans during an interview with Ghana News Agency.
'Kotoko's newly signed players must understand that almost half of Ghana's population are supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and obviously the expectations would be high every season, so they need to be brave and have an extra strength to be successful at the club.
'Many players were successful at their previous clubs but failed to excel after joining Kotoko because they lacked the courage to withstand the pressure of being a porcupine.
'An example is Augustine Okrah, he was rejected by Kotoko but he became an icon at Bechem United, it's not always about talent, players must work hard and be brave in front of the supporters.
'I never thought I could fit into the starting eleven of Kumasi Asante Kotoko when I joined them, because the team was star-studded, there were players like Salisu, Asenso Boakye, SK Awuah, Baba Yara, Fred Akuffo, James Adjei and many others, but because of my passion and determination I easily broke into the team and became successful.
'There is no doubt that the current players of Kotoko have the quality and the technique but that alone can't make them successful in the red jersey, they must be determined and ready to sacrifice.
'Am happy Frimpong Manso is now helping the team because he is a legend of the club, he understands the tradition of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and I am optimistic that with time, he would bring the team back to winning ways."
Wilberforce Mfum: Kotoko players must be tough-minded to be successful
Former Kotoko great Wilberforce Mfum has urged players who join the club to have confidence and extra strength to be successful in the club's shirt.
The 80-year-old believes players find it difficult to excel at the club due to incessant pressure from their vociferous fans during an interview with Ghana News Agency.
'Kotoko's newly signed players must understand that almost half of Ghana's population are supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and obviously the expectations would be high every season, so they need to be brave and have an extra strength to be successful at the club.
'Many players were successful at their previous clubs but failed to excel after joining Kotoko because they lacked the courage to withstand the pressure of being a porcupine.
'An example is Augustine Okrah, he was rejected by Kotoko but he became an icon at Bechem United, it's not always about talent, players must work hard and be brave in front of the supporters.
'I never thought I could fit into the starting eleven of Kumasi Asante Kotoko when I joined them, because the team was star-studded, there were players like Salisu, Asenso Boakye, SK Awuah, Baba Yara, Fred Akuffo, James Adjei and many others, but because of my passion and determination I easily broke into the team and became successful.
'There is no doubt that the current players of Kotoko have the quality and the technique but that alone can't make them successful in the red jersey, they must be determined and ready to sacrifice.
'Am happy Frimpong Manso is now helping the team because he is a legend of the club, he understands the tradition of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and I am optimistic that with time, he would bring the team back to winning ways."
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]