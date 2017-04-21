modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
Kwesi Appiah arrives today to start job as Black Stars coach

4 minutes ago | Sports News

Kwesi Appiah will arrive in the country today to start work as Black Stars coach.

The ex-Ghana captain will fly into the country from the United Kingdom where he went to visit his family.

Appiah, a former Al Khartoum SC coach, has agreed a two-year contract on his re-appointment.

He was named named last month after beating Hugo Broos and Willy Sagnol in an interview session.

Appiah's work officially starts on 01 May and has five games coming up in three months.

His first assignment will be in June when he plays Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Then two internatinal friendlies against Mexico and USA on the 28 June and 01 July respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.

Kwesi Appiah

