Ghana to host WAFU Championship in July in Cape Coast
Ghana is set to host the West Africa Football Union football championship in July as efforts to revive the dying competition hots the ground.
The tournament which will be hosted in Cape Coast will start from 8th to 21st July
All 16 West Africa countries will participate in the tournament but for Mali who are facing some challenges according to organisers.
Leadership of the WAFU including Ghana FA Boss are making frantic efforts to ensure the competition is re-lived following the recently held WAFU Zone B Champions League played in Senegal last month.
All sixteen participants including Senegal, Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Ghana will present the local components of their senior national teams, that is the CHAN sides, for the championship.
The much-awaited tournament will commence on knock-out basis to see 8 nations kicked out before the remaining 8 are grouped into two groups of four to play the group phase of the championship.
Leadership of the host country are currently inspecting facilities and training pitches for the event which has been absent for close to a decade now.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
