Legend Abdul Razak hopeful of landing Black Stars job in future after recent Ghana FA snub
Ghana legend Abdul Razak is not giving up on coaching the Black Stars after being overlooked for the job.
The 1978 African Footballer of the Year was one of three local who applied for the job.
But he could not make the shortlist for the position.
''I am not disappointed even though I was confident I could land the job but everything is not lost, so far as we are still alive there are more things ahead,'' he told Kasapa.
''For now we just have to support our Appiah, he has been given the job and he needs our support to succeed.''
