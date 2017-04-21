"I'm ever ready to work under Kwesi Appiah in Black Stars-Abukari Damba

Former Ghana international Abukari Damba has expressed his desire to work under Kwesi Appiah as goalkeepers' trainer if given the opportunity.
Damba,49, was the goalkeepers' trainer for the Black Meteors ten years ago under the late coach Jones Attuquaye's tenure but was sacked following his involvement in an alleged match fixing in a friendly against Iran but the claim was later realized to be false as the source of the money was traced to be betting syndicates.
However, the former Black Stars goalkeepers' name has been mentioned in some quarters as the search for the technical team for Kwesi Appiah's rages on.
And according to Damba, he is ever ready to assume the role once he is deemed fit by the newly appointed coach.
"We need to understand that even if I am named as the next Goalkeepers trainer I will be work under Kwesi Appiah and I believe he has his philosophy, program expectation and targets so I am very sure we will have deliberation to it and spell out the directions he wants to go at the various department then discuss it and work together as a team."
