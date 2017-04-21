AshantiGold head coach CK Akonnor has hinted he will sign new players to strengthen squad during the second transfer window.
He says he needs players who are already developed and are coming to help the club to achieve its target but admitted it will be very difficult to get these players.
"It is likely there will be new players during this transfer window. It is going to be difficult because I want to bring a player who will help me and not try your luck players," he told GHANASoccernet.com
"I want players who will come to help immediately they join the team. These players are at other clubs and to take them away from these clubs is very difficult.
"I will try as much as I can to get players I believe can help the club and see how best we can work together to achieve success."
The second transfer window was opened on 15 April, 2017.
AshGold coach CK Akunnor to buy 'developed' players to rescue season
By Nuhu Adams
