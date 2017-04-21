Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid will find out today which opponents their clubs will face in the semi-final of the UEFA Champi...
Two Ghanaians to find out Champions League semis opponents on Friday
Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid will find out today which opponents their clubs will face in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.
There is also the possibility of the two players facing each other.
Asamoah was a late substitute as the Italians knocked out Barcelona, while Amartey sat on the bench as the Atleti drew 1-1 at Leicester City to advance.
Real Madrid are in the draw after seeing off Bayern Munich.
Monaco continue to surprise with Kylian Mbappe taking European football by storm.
The first legs on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday May 3 with the return legs a week later on May 9 and 10.
The final tournament will be played on 03 June in Cardiff.
