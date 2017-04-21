modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Two Ghanaians to find out Champions League semis opponents on Friday

- ghanasoccernet.com
32 minutes ago | Sports News

Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus and Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid will find out today which opponents their clubs will face in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

There is also the possibility of the two players facing each other.

Asamoah was a late substitute as the Italians knocked out Barcelona, while Amartey sat on the bench as the Atleti drew 1-1 at Leicester City to advance.

Real Madrid are in the draw after seeing off Bayern Munich.

Monaco continue to surprise with Kylian Mbappe taking European football by storm.

The first legs on Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday May 3 with the return legs a week later on May 9 and 10.

The final tournament will be played on 03 June in Cardiff.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Gov't can't consult everybody on Planting for Food and Jobs project – Agric Mini...

10 hours ago

Government must remain resolute on its fight against galamsey

10 hours ago

Galamsey Kingpins Must Be Severely Punished

11 hours ago

NPP Must Sack "Unprincipled" Nyaho-Tamakloe From The Party

11 hours ago

Mahama Left Me With Loads Of Debts—Akufo-Addo

11 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1Gentility without an ability is like garden full of weeds

By: BOAKYE PATRICK quot-img-1
body-container-line