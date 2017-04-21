Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Dennis Appiah tasted 120 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa Leagu...
Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Dennis Appiah suffer Europa League exit against Manchester United
Ghanaian duo Frank Acheampong and Dennis Appiah tasted 120 minutes of action for Anderlecht in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League quarter finals on Thursday evening.
The English giants broke the deadlock of the game in the 10th minute through Armenian star Henrik Mkhitaryan.
Algerian midfielder Sofiane Hanni restored parity for the Belgian side in the 32nd minute, which proved to be the last goal of regulation time to finish the game 2-2 on aggregate.
However, Marcus Rashford scored in the 107th minutes of extra time to win the tie for the English side as they progressed to the semi-finals stage 3-2 on aggregate.
Acheampong and Appiah both lasted the entire duration of the game with stupendous performance.
