TOP STORIES
why dont we forget the past and come to jesus i no the Lord has something special for as come to Jesus and you will have everything you want GO BLEES YOUBy: Angel
why dont we forget the past and come to jesus i no the Lord has something special for as come to Jesus and you will have everything you want GO BLEES YOUBy: Angel
BYF Academy trainer Abdul Rahman Yakubu sees Kotoko clash as huge motivation for his side
Head coach of Division One League side Bekwai Youth Football Academy, Abdul Rahman Yakubu, has described his side's clash with Asante Kotoko in the MTN FA Cup as a huge motivation for his boys.
The high-flying Bekwai-based side will be playing the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday in the round of 64 of the flashy competition at the Bekwai Gyamfi Park in a David and Goliath affair.
While many see the young Academy boys to pose a huge challenge for troubled Porcupine Warriors, Abdul Rahman Yakubu insists it's going to be a motivational game.
"It's a huge source of motivation for our boys. Kotoko is arguably the biggest club in the country and playing against them alone is a great inspiration," he said.
The inspired trainer however hinted his side cam upset Kotoko in the competition.
"The huge motivation we derive from this game is a driving force for us. All we seek to do is to play football and enjoy ourselves. Causing an upset is what we shall be out there to look for," he added.
This will be the first time the lowly-fancied Bekwai side will be playing Asante Kotoko in a competitive game.
BYF Academy gained promotion into the GN Bank DOL following an undefeated run in the Division Two League as well as the Middle League.
By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]