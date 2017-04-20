Sport Hearts Board Appoints Hackman Aidoo as Interim Managing Director

By Edward Gyasi Accra, April 20, GNA - The Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of oak has appointed Administrative Manager, Mr. Hackman Aidoo as the Interim Managing Director.
Mr. Aidoo, would be in charge of the day-to-day affairs of the club as Torgbe Afede, the Executive Chairman of the club and the Board of Directors initiate a process of recruiting a substantive Managing Director.
According to a statement signed by Mr. Kwame Opare Addo, the Communication Manager of Accra Hearts of Oak, the decision was made after an emergency meeting by the Board of Directors on Wednesday.
It added that, 'the Board, working through the Executive Chairman would support the Administrative Manager, to take charge of the day to day activities of the club.
'The Executive Chairman in consultation with the board will initiate action to strengthen the commercial and administrative departments of the club and also initiate the process of recruiting a new Managing Director of the club.
'We would like to ask for the continuous support and cooperation of all stakeholders during this transition period.' It stated.
The Board also informed the public that Former Managing Director of the club, Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei remains a member of the Board of Directors of Accra Hearts of Oak.
