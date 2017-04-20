Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has said he feels like he is at home in new club Red Star Belgrade so much so he forgets he is on loan at times.
The 24-year old has settled in fast at the Serbian club, having scored eight goals in his 11 appearances for the club in the six weeks he has been there.
Speaking at the back of the derby defeat to Partizan Belgrade in which he scored a brilliant equsliser, the striker said: ''honestly, I am overwhelmed by the atmosphere in the club.''
The former Juventus, Elche and Atalanta striker contends the level of love and support he receives from everyone at Red Star is 'noticeably overwhelming'.
Asked about life inside Red Star, Boakye-Yiadom immediately said, were are enjoying ourselves.
Red Star who won the UEFA Champions League winners in 1991 under the erstwhile Yugoslavia, according to him, is run thoroughly professionally.
He said, '' there's a great tradition of football here, much like what I saw in big clubs in Italy, Spain and the Netherlands - the fans are too passionate, the stadium is always full, competition amongst players is fierce and the technical staff are global standard''
''At Crvena zvezda [the Serbian pronunciation of Red Star] winning is everything so every player or official gives in the optimum. Being second is seen as a failure.''
The Ghanaian sees Red Star returning to European competition, saying '' with what I am seeing, Crvena will make an impression in the Champions League again soon because there is a laid promising foundation which is destined to succeed.''
''There's investment in young talents and other important areas for football development. The sprit that brought successes in the 70s and 90s are rightly being rekindled,'' he added.
Boakye-Yiadom is on an 18-month long loan deal from Italian Latina, activated in the January transfer window.
Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom says he adopted to life in Serbia
