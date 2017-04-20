modernghana logo

Patrick Twumasi and FC Astana crash out of Kazakhstani Cup

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Patrick Twumasi and FC Astana suffered elimination from the Kazakhstani Cup on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat to lower division side Zhetysu.

Twumasi played the entire duration as they got embarrassed on the road.

Astana took the lead through Abzal Beysebekov in the fifth minute but Oleg Hromov levelled on 75 minutes.

Aleksei Shakin snatched the match-winner four minutes from time.

Patrick Twumasi

