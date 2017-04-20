Patrick Twumasi and FC Astana suffered elimination from the Kazakhstani Cup on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat to lower division side Zhetysu. Twumasi playe
Patrick Twumasi and FC Astana crash out of Kazakhstani Cup
Patrick Twumasi and FC Astana suffered elimination from the Kazakhstani Cup on Wednesday in a 2-1 defeat to lower division side Zhetysu.
Twumasi played the entire duration as they got embarrassed on the road.
Astana took the lead through Abzal Beysebekov in the fifth minute but Oleg Hromov levelled on 75 minutes.
Aleksei Shakin snatched the match-winner four minutes from time.
Patrick Twumasi
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]