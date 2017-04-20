modernghana logo

Inter Allies striker Frederick Boateng admits he's worried about barren spell

- ghanasoccernet.com
Inter-Allies striker Fredrick Boateng says he is working hard to end his goal drought.

The burly forward is shadow of his former self after emerging the club's top scorer last season with eight goals.

''I am worried, as a striker you need to be scoring goals, but is part of the game, the Coaches know my contribution to the club,'' he told Ghanasportsonline.com

''But I think that is not enough, I need to score goals for my team and I know things will go well in the second round.

''I will bounce back very strongly in the second half I get the goals for my club, so the fans should keep supporting me.''

