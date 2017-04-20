modernghana logo

Match Report: Niger U17 0-2 Ghana U17 - Despirited Niger fail to redeem image against confident Black Starlets

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

The Young MenÃ s of Niger failed to redeem their image against the Black Starlets of Ghana after suffering another 2-0 defeat in the second leg of the double header friendly.

Two goals from Patmus Arhin handed the Niger side another defeat in a game the Starlets lined up a second-string side.

Niger goalie Abdulai Bubacar let loose a feeble header from Patmus who launched on a cross from Nana Kwame to give Ghana the lead when the game was only 19 minutes old.

Both teams resorted to entertaining the crowd with beautiful skills leaving the score 1-0 in Ghana's favour before the break.

The two sides returned from the break with Ghana looking more charged to increase the tally.

An acrobatic scissor-kick from Patmus ten minutes into the second half increased the tally for Ghana forcing the Nigeriens to pull out hollow-hand Bubacar.

Ghana kept the heat until the final whistle as their visiting counterparts chased their shadows throughout the game.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

