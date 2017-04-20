FK Austria Vienna defender Kadri Mohammed insists the current position of his former side AshantiGold on the Ghana Premier League log gives him sleepless nig...
Kadri Mohammed worried about AshantiGold's slump in Ghana Premier League
FK Austria Vienna defender Kadri Mohammed insists the current position of his former side AshantiGold on the Ghana Premier League log gives him sleepless nights.
However, he has urge the club to augment squad to aid their quest of survival in the top flight.
The Elephants are languishing bottom after 12 games in the Ghana top-flight this season.
"The position of Ashanti Gold SC on the league table gives me sleeplessness because it's a club I love and follow," he said on Time FM in Obuasi.
"I'm very much worried about the current situation in which the club find itself because it wasn't like this when leaving for Europe.
"I plead with officials and fans of the club to unite and get additional players for the team to help turn things around."
By Nuhu Adams
Kadri Mohammed
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]