modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kadri Mohammed worried about AshantiGold's slump in Ghana Premier League

- ghanasoccernet.com
44 minutes ago | Sports News

FK Austria Vienna defender Kadri Mohammed insists the current position of his former side AshantiGold on the Ghana Premier League log gives him sleepless nights.

However, he has urge the club to augment squad to aid their quest of survival in the top flight.

The Elephants are languishing bottom after 12 games in the Ghana top-flight this season.

"The position of Ashanti Gold SC on the league table gives me sleeplessness because it's a club I love and follow," he said on Time FM in Obuasi.

"I'm very much worried about the current situation in which the club find itself because it wasn't like this when leaving for Europe.

"I plead with officials and fans of the club to unite and get additional players for the team to help turn things around."

By Nuhu Adams
Kadri Mohammed

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Kwesi Botchwey committee given more weeks to investigate cause of NDC defeat

4 hours ago

Nkonya Clashes: Don’t Panic; We’re In Charge – Minister

5 hours ago

K’si Mayor Tackles Lateness

5 hours ago

Ahafo region to be created within 18 months - Akufo-Addo assures

5 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1The man who does things make mistakes but he doesn't make biggest mistake of all - doing nothing!

By: Nouman Khan quot-img-1
body-container-line