David Duncan names Christian Atsu and Asamoah Gyan in his all-time best 50 players the last 60 years
Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak David Duncan has included current Black Stars duo Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu in his all-time best Ghana players the past 60 years.
He also selected new Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah as one of four best left-back the country has produced.
Former Black Stars captains Abedi Pele and Stephen Appiah made his cut.
Duncan wrote in his blog: ''From a personal perspective dating as far back as over 40 years of my involvement with football in one form or the other, i painstaking submit my list of best 50 players that graced the turf in the last 60 years of our footballing history.
''This list will at a later date be pruned down to 22 and ultimately to an all time 11, all within the said period of the last 60 years.
''The list is specifically in the order of the positions the players usually played at the level of club and country.
''I will also put out my reason(s) for my choices when the final list is published.
''Just watch out for it.
1. Kwao Baffoe. John Naawu. Robert Mensah. Joe Carr
2. Franklin Crentsil. Dan Oppong. Haruna Yusif. Ofei Ansah
3. E.C Oblitey. Oliver Acquah. PSK Paha. Kwasi Appiah
4. Tim Darbah. Ben Acheampong(Simmons). Isaac Acquaye. Awuley Quaye. Sampson Lamptey
5. Dogo Moro. Addo Odamettey. John Eshun. Kuuku Dadzie. Isaac Paha
6. Joe Aikins. Kofi Parry. Ibrahim Sunday.
7. Baba Yara. Ofei Dodoo. Kwame Adarkwa. Osei Kofi. Yaw Sam
8. Asebi Boakye. Aggrey Fynn. Agyeman Gyau. Mama Musa(Acquah). Albert Asaase
9. C.K. Gyamfi. Edward Acquah. Wilberforce Mfum. Kwasi Owusu. Asamoah Gyan
10. Jones Attuquyefio. Abdul Razak. Emmanuel Quarshie. Abedi Ayew(Pele). Stephen Appiah
11. Mohammed Salisu. Frank Odoi. Mohammed Polo. Kofi Abbrey. Christian Atsu.
Cheers!
