modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Inter Allies name Antwi Kwame Amoako as club's Player of the week

- ghanasoccernet.com
44 minutes ago | Sports News

Midfielder Antwi Kwame Amoako has been named Inter Allies Player of the week after last Sunday's 1-0 win over AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League.

He got his football items from the Club's Technical Director Willie Klutse in the presence of Club's President Rabeh El-Eter and Vice President Delali Eric Senaye.

This is the second time the midfield dynamo has been named Player of the Week and comes as a boost for other players to do more, on and off the field.

Prince Baffoe who scored the only goal and won the MVP.

The Head coach Prince Owusu also donated football items to Isaac Twum and Issahaku Zakari for the great show in last Sunday's performance.

These were done to motivate the playing body to do their maximum best, on and off the field to ensure the team continue to get more positive results.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

Kwesi Botchwey committee given more weeks to investigate cause of NDC defeat

4 hours ago

Nkonya Clashes: Don’t Panic; We’re In Charge – Minister

5 hours ago

K’si Mayor Tackles Lateness

5 hours ago

Ahafo region to be created within 18 months - Akufo-Addo assures

5 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1Just as it is wrong for parents to do everything for a child, God will not do everything for us. We need to learn to face life and to live it.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Dui quot-img-1
body-container-line