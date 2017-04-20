TOP STORIES
Inter Allies name Antwi Kwame Amoako as club's Player of the week
Midfielder Antwi Kwame Amoako has been named Inter Allies Player of the week after last Sunday's 1-0 win over AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League.
He got his football items from the Club's Technical Director Willie Klutse in the presence of Club's President Rabeh El-Eter and Vice President Delali Eric Senaye.
This is the second time the midfield dynamo has been named Player of the Week and comes as a boost for other players to do more, on and off the field.
Prince Baffoe who scored the only goal and won the MVP.
The Head coach Prince Owusu also donated football items to Isaac Twum and Issahaku Zakari for the great show in last Sunday's performance.
These were done to motivate the playing body to do their maximum best, on and off the field to ensure the team continue to get more positive results.
