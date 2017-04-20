Avid Kotoko fan Kojo Addae-Mensah implores Osei Tutu II to lease club to football business firm

Chief Executive Officer of DataBank Group Kojo Addae-Mensah believes Asante Kotoko will be far off better in the hands of an established football business firm than its current handlers.
Addae-Mensah, who is a sports enthusiast and an avid supporter of the Porcupine club believes the structures of the club are not working properly hence the time has come for its the life patron, Osei Tutu II to lease the club to a prominent football business firm for the next ten years to bring back the glory days.
"I have said time and time again that Kotoko's problem is its structure. This business of a philanthropic executive chair can't work in the 21st century,' he wrote on his Facebook wall.
"We must lease the team to a football business akin to the Fenway group at Liverpool and let them run it for 10 years."
"Otumfuo keeps certain rights, like colors, logo, home base etc to avoid the Cardiff and wimbledon issue. Otherwise we will keep going round in circles."
Kotoko is currently under the supervision of astute business man Dr. Kyei a move Kojo Addae-Mensah is not in support of.
