President to launch GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 2017
President Akufo Addo is expected to officially launch of the 2017 edition of GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 100m athletics program at the Adidas House, Accra on Tuesday.
The launch is the fifth in succession of the seven-year program aimed at reviving 100m athletics in the country to form the Speedsters Club.
Founding president of Ghana’s Fastest Human, and former national athlete Decks Brobby had earlier called on the President to roll out his vision for the initiative.
“The President was enthused when myself and some former athletes called on him to discuss how we can revive the sport particularly in our schools.
He promised gracing this year’s event with his heavy presence.
Adidas is one of the sponsors of Ghana’s Fastest Human which is to search for a Ghanaian sprinter of world class standard.
