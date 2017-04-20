I Am Ready To Work With Kwasi Appiah – Stephen Appiah

Stephen Tornado Appiah former Black Stars skipper has disclosed his readiness to work as the Team Manager of the Black Stars if he is called upon by new coach Kwasi Appiah for the role.
News went out after the Ghana FA named Kwasi Appiah as the successor of Avram Grant that Stephen Appiah will be named the next team manager of the West Africa giants.
The former Feneberche, Parma, Brescia and Juventus midfielder reacting to the reports insisted that he has not been contacted for the role but will welcome the offer if approached.
“I have not received any offer from anyone or any letter to that effect. But I will be ready to work for the Black Stars,” he told pressmen.
“I am a business man who manages players and train a lot of them as well. I have my private engagements but if it comes to working with the Black Stars, I’m ready,” he added.
Stephen Appiah is recognized as the most successful Black Stars captain for qualifying Ghana to two successive senior World Cups and was a member of the Black Stars backroom staff during the FIFA World Cup 2014 as well as 2017 AFCON in Gabon.
