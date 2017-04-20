modernghana logo

National Women’s League kicks off on April 29th

Sammy Heywood Okine and Naa Amerley Commey
32 minutes ago | Sports News

The National Women’s League Board has launched the 2016/17 National Women’s League at the Ghana Football Association Secretariat in Accra on Wednesday.

The expected interesting season is to commence on April 29, 2017 and the organizers took the opportunity to allow the clubs to outdoor their 2016/17 kits for the forthcoming season.

Addressing the Press, chairperson for Women's league board Madam Linear Addy confirmed arrival of two new clubs, Holy Royals and Kumasi Ladies from the Northern and Southern sectors respectively.

League Champions Police Ladies were awarded an amount of ten thousand cedis as the cash prize package for annexing the trophy last season.

The Women’s League has been without a title sponsor since its inception five year’s ago, and Madam Rosalyn Amoah has appealed to Corporate entities to sponsor the National Women’s League.

StarTimes has however promised to support as a Broadcast right owner.

