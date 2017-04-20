Saturday's Arm Wrestling In Accra Attracts Sponsors

The much publicized Armwrestling National Open Championships comes off this Saturday April 22, 2017 at the Accra Sports stadium at exactly 8am.
The Championship is opened to Men and Women between 18/40.
According to Charles Osei Asibey President of the Federation “Your body weight or size does not matter. This is an opportunity to become a national champion. Come experience the fun and win wonderful prizes”.
Interested competitors are requested to text their names to 0244280802 for immediate and free registration.
The President urged sports fans to come and show their Strength/Power.
Meanwhile, some security agents have registered to show their strength. They are draw from the Polic, Immigration, CEPS and the Armed Forces.
Some Keep Fit Clubs have also indicated their participated for the event which comes off at the Ghana Weight Lifting Federation Gym / Training Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Armwrestling National Open Championship is Organized by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and Powered by United Media Consults.
Sponsors : Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd. Binatone Electronics, Awards Center, Uncle T Malt, Paradise Pac Mineral Water, Vita Milk, Henry's Inn Restaurant, Kasapreko Co. Ltd etc.
