Betway Ghana Supports Community Football At Easter
One of Ghana’s foremost online and mobile sports betting company’s Betway Ghana, organised a football gala over the Easter weekend in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi. This simultaneous event, named the Betway Easter Football Gala, celebrated and offered a helping hand to the growing grassroots football community in the country.
All in all, twenty-four (24) community football teams participated with eight (8) competing from each city. At the end of the day 9 teams (3 per city) received various awards for their skill and effort.
GHC 15,000 was awarded in cash and souvenirs to the top 3 teams in each region by Betway Ghana. The results were as follows:
· D3D3 United, Bethel FC and Zion FC came out 1st, 2nd and 3rdplace respectively at the Accra tournament held at the Kotobabi Wembley Stadium.
· The Kumasi tournament saw Asokwa Select Side come out as winners after a tough and challenging final with Heaven FC at the David Accum Community Park. Yawmens FC won came 3rd.
· Kingsmen FC were winners at the Takoradi Gala with Glo FC coming in 2nd and Kojokrom FC achieving 3rd place.
Other notable awards for the day went to “Best Player”, “Best Goal Keeper” and “Goal King” from each region who also received cash prizes and souvenirs. Other winners for the day came from some of the exciting side-events, which included a FIFA video game tournament, where the winner walked away with a cash prize.
Many others were gifted with souvenirs after having a fun filled Easter Saturday.
The Betway Easter Gala initiative forms part of Betway’s commitment to promoting and supporting sports in Ghana. The company believes the Gala was not only a great way to celebrate the long weekend with other sports enthusiasts, but an open way to interact with community football teams which gives credence to their contribution to sports development in the country. Many of the participants have shown their appreciation to Betway for taking such an interest in local community football.
The Betway Group is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino, bingo and poker. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets and holds licenses in the UK, Malta, Italy, Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Kenya, Uganda and now Ghana. Based in Malta and Guernsey, with support from London, Isle of Man, Stockholm and Cape Town, the Betway team comprises over 1,000 people.
Betway is also the official principal sponsor of Premier League football club West Ham United, the UK Premier League Darts and the UK Snooker Championships.
