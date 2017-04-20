TOP STORIES
If we are not serious, one day we will wake up to the sound of us being slaves in our own motherland. Let foreigners know their limits!!By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
If we are not serious, one day we will wake up to the sound of us being slaves in our own motherland. Let foreigners know their limits!!By: Nyaniba Kwenu Smith
Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei confident of beating WAFA to the Ghana league title
Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei is confident that his side will overtake WAFA at the summit of the league table.
With 18 rounds to play in the Ghana Premier League, WAFA lead Aduana Stars by one point with giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko just about keeping up the chase.
Nevertheless, Adjei believes his side have what it takes to overhaul the Academy boys on the standings at the end of the campaign.
'We need to win our remaining matches and leave the rest to God.
'Only God knows tomorrow and all we need do is to win all our matches left to be hopeful of annexing the trophy.
'With hardwork, determination and a collective team effort, we will go top whiles listening to our coaches have to say,' Adjei told Sports Crusader.
Aduana will play as guests to Asante Kotoko whiles WAFA host Liberty Professionals at Sogakofe on match day 13 of the league next Wednesday.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]