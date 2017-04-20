Press launch of Hearts-Kotoko Presidential Ghana @60 match set for Tuesday April 25

The media launch of the Presidential Ghana @60 match between rivals Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko takes place in Accra on Tuesday April 25, organisers have confirmed.
The event being put together by the Ghana @60 secretariat in collaboration with hugely credible event firm My Sports Organisation, will be held at the Conference Hall of the Independence Square in Accra at 10am.
The first of the two-legged anniversary game will take place on May 1 at the Accra sports stadium with Ghana President Nana Akufo -Addo expected to grace the occasion.
The highly anticipated match forms part of activities to mark the country's 60-year Independence anniversary celebration.
"The press launch takes place on Tuesday April 25 at the Independence Square, Chief Executive of My Sports Organisation Anim Addo told GHANAsoccernet.com
"We seek to build a strong partnership with the two clubs and others in future.
"Ghanaians are aware of our pedigree in terms of event organisation and so I will entreat all fans to come to the stadium.
"But as you might be aware the media launch takes place on Tuesday morning as we can whip up enthusiasm for our supporters."
Kotoko are bruised after they lost 1-0 to their sworn rivals in a Premier League fixture last month and will be hoping to exact revenge.
The Porcupine Warriors have endured a frustrating spell since the defeat in the capital after going four consecutive games without a win.
The anniversary game is expected to attract huge numbers to the Accra sports stadium.
