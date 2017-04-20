modernghana logo

Unknown Belgian side hand Great Olympics striker Bernardino Tetteh a trial session- report

- ghanasoccernet.com
50 minutes ago | Sports News


Great Olympics striker Osah Bernardino Tetteh has been handed a trial session by an unknown Belgian outfit.

Multiple media reports are suggesting the youngster will leave the country in the coming days to attempt win a professional contract.

The striker impressed for the Wonder Club despite the side's struggles in the Ghanaian top-flight.

He could become the latest local youngster to join the foreign bandwagon.

