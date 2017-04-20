Great Olympics striker Osah Bernardino Tetteh has been handed a trial session by an unknown Belgian outfit. Multiple media reports are sugge
Unknown Belgian side hand Great Olympics striker Bernardino Tetteh a trial session- report
Great Olympics striker Osah Bernardino Tetteh has been handed a trial session by an unknown Belgian outfit.
Multiple media reports are suggesting the youngster will leave the country in the coming days to attempt win a professional contract.
The striker impressed for the Wonder Club despite the side's struggles in the Ghanaian top-flight.
He could become the latest local youngster to join the foreign bandwagon.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]