Las Palmas seek to offer Valencia target Kevin-Prince Boateng three more seasons

Las Palmas have tabled a three-year contract extension offer to Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng which will keep him at the club until June 2020.
Boateng, 30, will end his one-year contract with the Canary Island at the end of April.
The midfielder's agent Federico Pastorello has been meeting Las Palmas officials since the start of the week to negotiate a new deal.
"If Boateng decides to stay, it will not be for just one more year." Pastorello said
Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez has insisted the long-term future of the Ghanaian rest on his shoulders.
"If Kevin told me he does not want to stay here, for whatever reasons, I would let him go because he came for free and here he has already complied," said the Canarian club president.
Spanish newspaper Marca have reported the Ghana international has reached an agreement to extend his deal by a further year.
Boateng has parachuted since he joined the Canary island, notching nine goals in 25 appearances so far for the side.
