modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Pastor Calls For National Action Against Fake Ministers Of The Gospel...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah steeled for Manchester United test in Europa League

- ghanasoccernet.com
49 minutes ago | Sports News

Promising Anderlecht and Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is relishing the prospects of taking on Zlatan Ibrahimovic in this evening's game.

The former Caen defender is in line to start again this evening at Old Trafford.

"You can mark him in a whole game and for 80 minutes he isn't seen, but he just has to use half a chance, a little bit of space, and then he creates an opportunity for himself or for a teammate." Appiah told reporters ahead of the game.

"We should be aware of that. We must not let him loose, we must not give him space to play.

"He is obviously a good player who can make a difference.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

TOP STORIES

MTN, Police Fight Mobile Money Fraud

49 minutes ago

Gov’t Bans Mining Around Water Bodies

49 minutes ago

Declare cost of Nana Addo’s ‘lavish’ parties – Minorty

6 hours ago

IMF backs Ghana's domestic borrowing drive to check ballooning debts

10 hours ago

FEATURED STORY

Pastor calls for national action against fake ministers of t...

quot-img-1If you start the war, I will be ready to fight it to the end

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line