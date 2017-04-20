Promising Anderlecht and Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah is relishing the prospects of taking on Zlatan Ibrahimovic in this evening's game.
The former Caen defender is in line to start again this evening at Old Trafford.
"You can mark him in a whole game and for 80 minutes he isn't seen, but he just has to use half a chance, a little bit of space, and then he creates an opportunity for himself or for a teammate." Appiah told reporters ahead of the game.
"We should be aware of that. We must not let him loose, we must not give him space to play.
"He is obviously a good player who can make a difference.'
Anderlecht defender Dennis Appiah steeled for Manchester United test in Europa League
