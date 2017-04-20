Ghana defender Jeffrey Schlupp remains defiant about Crystal Palace's chances of beating the drop.
Schlupp was in action for the Eagles as the rallied from behind to draw 2-2 against former side Leicester City over the weekend.
Palace have moved up to 15th on the table with six games to end the season.
And versatile Ghanaian Jeffrey Schlupp is confident his side will avoid relegation.
He told the Croydon Advertiser: "It's definitely another point in the right direction. We were 2-0 down against a good team like Leicester who have had good form recently so for us to come back from 2-0 down to get a point is a positive.
"We feel like we conceded some sloppy goals and we created chances, but it's another point - we'll take the positives out of the game and go again.
"We've got some hard games coming up but I feel like we've got enough to get some results and get some more points on the board."
Jeff Schlupp confident Crystal Palace will avoid relegation
