FK Austria Wien defender Kadri Mohammed believes the appointment of Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach gives him a chance back in the team. The centre
Austria-based Kadri Mohammed hopes Kwesi Appiah's appointment will revive his Black Stars career
FK Austria Wien defender Kadri Mohammed believes the appointment of Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars coach gives him a chance back in the team.
The centre back earned his first ever national team call up in June last year against Mauritius in the qualifiers to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
"I was very happy when I heard Kwesi Appiah has been appointed the new Black Stars head coach," he told Obuasi based Time FM
"He is a very good coach who monitors the local league and lower leagues. He even invites players from these leagues.
"My chances of a return to the national team looks brighter now with Kwesi Appiah as the trainer.''
The former Ashanti Gold SC star has played for five matches for the Austrian giants since joining them.
By Nuhu Adams
Kwesi Appiah
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]