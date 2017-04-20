TOP STORIES
Forgive those who had hurt your heart & make peace with the past, then start a new life again.By: Benjamin Anane-Asamo
Forgive those who had hurt your heart & make peace with the past, then start a new life again.By: Benjamin Anane-Asamo
Ex-Bolton star Mustapha Riga acquires struggling second-tier side Mpuasuman FC - report
Ex-Bolton Wanderers striker Mustapha Riga has reportedly acquired second-tier side Japekrom Mpuasuman FC.
The former Dutch international has bought the financially-stricken club for an undisclosed fee.
Multiple media reports are claiming the 35-year-old has map out plans to make the club an attractive brand.
Riga was appointed Chief Executive of BA United last year after acquiring majority shares.
But it's unclear if he will merge the two clubs.
Mpuasuman are placed 15th on the Division One League Zone 1 table with just 3 points from many games.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]