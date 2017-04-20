modernghana logo

Ex-Bolton star Mustapha Riga acquires struggling second-tier side Mpuasuman FC - report

- ghanasoccernet.com
49 minutes ago


Ex-Bolton Wanderers striker Mustapha Riga has reportedly acquired second-tier side Japekrom Mpuasuman FC.

The former Dutch international has bought the financially-stricken club for an undisclosed fee.

Multiple media reports are claiming the 35-year-old has map out plans to make the club an attractive brand.

Riga was appointed Chief Executive of BA United last year after acquiring majority shares.

But it's unclear if he will merge the two clubs.
Mpuasuman are placed 15th on the Division One League Zone 1 table with just 3 points from many games.

